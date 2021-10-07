Columbus Daily Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Haze then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Haze during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



