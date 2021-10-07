CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Jump on Shoals’s rainy forecast today

Shoals Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Shoals, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shoals:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cJyeKnM00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

