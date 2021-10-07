Daily Weather Forecast For Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Light Rain
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0