Onalaska Daily Weather Forecast

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



