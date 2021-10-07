Weather Forecast For Townsend
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
