Daily Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
