4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 66 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.