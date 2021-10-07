4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
