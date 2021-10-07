4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Light Rain
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
