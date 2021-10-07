4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.