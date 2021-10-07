Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while haze overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.