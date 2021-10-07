4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora
SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0