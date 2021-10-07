Daily Weather Forecast For Burney
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
