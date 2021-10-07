4-Day Weather Forecast For Barrow
BARROW, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas Of Freezing Fog
- High 29 °F, low 23 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Areas of freezing fog then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 24 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 26 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
