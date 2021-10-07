Eureka Daily Weather Forecast
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
