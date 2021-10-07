Wyalusing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.