Linden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
