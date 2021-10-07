A cloudy Thursday in New Bloomfield today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over New Bloomfield Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Bloomfield:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



