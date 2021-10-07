Daily Weather Forecast For Afton

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 53 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 54 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



