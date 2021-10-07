Daily Weather Forecast For Afton
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
