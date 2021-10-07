4-Day Weather Forecast For Lawtey

LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



