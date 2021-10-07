4-Day Weather Forecast For Ajo
AJO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
