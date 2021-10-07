Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 36 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.