Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
