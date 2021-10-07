West. Wendover Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
