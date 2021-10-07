Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
