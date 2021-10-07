Stroud Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.