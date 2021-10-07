Scottville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
