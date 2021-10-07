Walsenburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
