4-Day Weather Forecast For Oroville

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.