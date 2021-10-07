Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
