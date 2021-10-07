Weather Forecast For Milbank

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.