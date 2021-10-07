Weather Forecast For Milbank
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
