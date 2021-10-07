4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillips

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



