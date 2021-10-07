4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillips
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
