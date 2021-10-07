Eagar Daily Weather Forecast
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 35 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
