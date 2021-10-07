Eagar Daily Weather Forecast

EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 35 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.