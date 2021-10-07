Stevenson Daily Weather Forecast
STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
