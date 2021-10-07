CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Renting 101

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Renting? Student Legal Services can help. If you are student looking to sign a lease in the coming months, Student Legal Services (SLS) can help. SLS is a free and confidential resource for all UI students seeking legal advice. Their event, Renting 101, will cover everything you need to know about renting including: deposits, lease gap, finding an apartment, things to know before you sign a lease, and living with roommates. This event is happening on October 7, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the IMU Theatre and live-streamed on Instagram at @uistudentlegal.

Portland Tribune

Rent payment help

City of Woodburn still has funding available for people behind on their rent due to COVID-19. The city of Woodburn announced that there is rental assistance available for area residents who have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Residents who reside in Woodburn, Gervais or Hubbard are eligible for rental assistance if they have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Income and other eligibility guidelines apply.
myk104.com

The City Is Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage

Dallas is just giving money away! If you need help paying rent, mortgage, or even your utility bills Miss Dianne Gibson has the information you need. If you’re looking for a job with benefits she has that for you too. Don’t struggle on your own let your community help you out. Listen with DeDe in the Morning to get all the details.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents tops goal of $60K

Friends of Doña Ana Community College President Dr. Monica Torres, shown at center, holding one end of the banner, contributed the weekend of Oct. 2-3 to Torres’ Tents to Rents campaign to help Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) end homelessness. In the photo, left to right, are, front row, seated, Lindsey Davis, Jovana Martinez and Martha Miller; back row, Vanessa Vega, Lucretia Jones, Shaunna Foster, Beth Hendricks, MVCH Executive Director Nicole Martinez, Dr. Char Ullman, Dr. Mary Prentice, Torres, Miranda Otero, Dr. Lauren Goldstein, Sophia Martinez, India Hernandez, Beth Cole and state Sen. Carrie Hamblen of Las Cruces, who is a former chair of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Board of Directors. The 2021 Tents to Rents campaign surpassed its $60,000 goal, with total fundraising at almost $62,000 as of Oct. 4. The campaign ends Oct. 8. To learn more and donate, visit www.tentstorents.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Essence

Brooklyn Tenants On Rent Strike

Participants hope to force their landlord into making repairs and negotiate protections for their fellow tenants. A group of Brooklyn tenants have banded together to go on a rent strike. According to the New York Times some of the residents at 1616 President Street in Brooklyn, are attempting to force...
Axios

Austin slammed by skyrocketing rents

The cost of rent in Austin has spiked 25.8% over the last year as the housing squeeze trickles down, an October market report by ApartmentData.com shows. Why it matters: Central Austin home-buying was already a pipe dream for most teachers, nurses and other middle-of-the-road earners. Now, there's a risk that rents will grow out of reach for more people, accelerating the middle class departure to the 'burbs and adding to Austin's inequality gap.
fox5ny.com

NYC rents skyrocket as pandemic wanes

NEW YORK - The idea of renting an apartment for cheap in New York City may be impossible for many people, according to a new report. According to a new report by ApartmentGuide.com, while the city's infamously high rents had plummeted during the worst of the pandemic, as the nation slowly makes its way out of the pandemic rent prices across the city have spiked.
Pioneer Press

Letters: Control rent and build, too

St Paul’s rent control/stabilization initiative should be passed as part of the solution to endemic homelessness in our city, but it must be coupled with direct creation of deeply affordable housing, and wide use of initiatives like the city’s 4D Affordable Housing Incentive Program to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Deadline is here for rent assistance program

Friday is the last day to apply for three months of rental assistance. The Alaska Housing Rent Relief program can help pay rent to those financially hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, living in an overcrowded household or feeling unsafe at home. The federally-funded program pays landlords and utility companies up...
bizjournals

Rents in Nashville rocket 18.3% in a year

Nashville-area rents rocketed 18.3% in September compared to a year ago. Rents in Nashville increased 3% month-over-month, compared to 2.1% nationally, according to a report by Apartment List. Median rents in Nashville for September now stand at $1,264 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,438 for a two-bedroom, according to Apartment...
NASHVILLE, TN
spokanepublicradio.org

Northeast tenants fear losing housing as rents escalate

Northeast Spokane includes one of the lowest income census tracts in the city. A new survey on rent increases found 78% of respondents were worried about staying housed. The survey comes as Spokane County sees historically low vacancy rates, and big rent increases. A survey conducted by the ZoNE, a...
SPOKANE, WA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reject efforts to add rent control

Opinion editor's note: The Star Tribune Editorial Board operates separately from the newsroom, and no news editors or reporters were involved in the endorsement process. Slightly more than half of the households of Minneapolis and St. Paul pay rent. Though rent increases have skipped along modestly for most of them for years, renters with lower incomes have faced bigger jumps both in percentage terms (sometimes egregiously so, anecdotally) and in proportion to the growth in their incomes. Economic and racial equity, especially these last few years, have developed into intense matters of concern. Not to mention that inflation in the U.S. has been running hot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

State bungles its approach to rent relief

California’s eviction ban ended on Thursday, which allows landlords to begin the legal process of evicting non-paying tenants. It’s about time that state officials allowed the rental market to return to normal, but a recent report from the state auditor spotlights the degree to which California has bungled its response to COVID-related housing struggles.
uiowa.edu

Cultural Sit Down

Come hang out with APACC this Friday night at 7 PM in the CDE for our Cultural Sit Down event! We are collaborating with aKDPhi to talk about culture and why it’s important. Masks are strongly encouraged. We will be providing snacks as we have a small discussion, so bring your friends and build community with us! Can’t wait to see y’all there!!
uiowa.edu

Fall Institute on Teaching with Writing: Session 2

How do we respond to and evaluate student writing, including multimodal work, without overwhelming ourselves and our students? This session, the second in a series of two workshops on teaching with writing, will focus on prioritizing course and assignment goals to respond to and grade student writing. It will offer a repertoire of strategies for giving feedback at various stages of the writing process across a range of media from handwriting to digital audio-video. These include designing effective peer review workshops and scaffolding students through the process of revision. Participants will also share and discuss an assignment they revised based on what they learned in the first session on October 1st.
uiowa.edu

Midterm Tips

I just took my first midterm exam of college last week. I am just going to share some tips that I wish I would know known before taking this test…. Do not get to overwhelmed by all the information, YES IT IS A LOT, but just try to get a head start and break it up and study a little bit every night the week before and it will not feel like you are reading forever.
uiowa.edu

LGBTQ Safe Zone: Phase I

The LGBTQ Safe Zone Project is a campus-wide program that offers a visible message of inclusion, affirmation, and support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people in the university community. Phase I introduces basic LGBTQ terms and concepts, helps participants develop an appreciation for the experiences of the...
SOCIETY
Pasadena Star-News

State bungles its approach to rent relief

