Renting 101
Renting? Student Legal Services can help. If you are student looking to sign a lease in the coming months, Student Legal Services (SLS) can help. SLS is a free and confidential resource for all UI students seeking legal advice. Their event, Renting 101, will cover everything you need to know about renting including: deposits, lease gap, finding an apartment, things to know before you sign a lease, and living with roommates. This event is happening on October 7, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the IMU Theatre and live-streamed on Instagram at @uistudentlegal.events.uiowa.edu
Comments / 0