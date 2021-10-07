Renting 101

How do we respond to and evaluate student writing, including multimodal work, without overwhelming ourselves and our students? This session, the second in a series of two workshops on teaching with writing, will focus on prioritizing course and assignment goals to respond to and grade student writing. It will offer a repertoire of strategies for giving feedback at various stages of the writing process across a range of media from handwriting to digital audio-video. These include designing effective peer review workshops and scaffolding students through the process of revision. Participants will also share and discuss an assignment they revised based on what they learned in the first session on October 1st.

6 DAYS AGO