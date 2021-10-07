4-Day Weather Forecast For Sisseton

SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 8 mph



