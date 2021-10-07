Thursday set for clouds in Lakeview - 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKEVIEW, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lakeview Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeview:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 59 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



