Thursday set for clouds in Lakeview - 3 ways to make the most of it
(LAKEVIEW, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lakeview Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeview:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
