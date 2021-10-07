Scott City Weather Forecast
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Sunny
- High 82 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0