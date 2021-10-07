Delta Junction Weather Forecast
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then snow showers overnight
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow then chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
