Hawkeye, IA

BAND 141: An exhibit celebrating over 140 years of Hawkeye marching excellence, tradition, and community at the University of Iowa

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop by the Voxman Music Building for BAND 141, an exhibit featuring the Hawkeye Marching Band. Director Eric Bush donated a significant collection of materials from the Band’s history, including photographs, drill charts, papers, scrapbooks, uniform pieces, audio and video recordings, and other memorabilia to the Rita Benton Music Library in 2020. The exhibit draws from these donated materials, as well as several other collections held in University Archives such as the UI Yearbooks, Charles B. Righter Papers, Scottish Highlander Records, and the Daily Iowan archives.

