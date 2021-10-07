CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

One Community, One Book Virtual Book Club: Part 1

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Reuben Miller is the author of "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration," this year's One Community, One Book selection. The One Community, One Book program, also known as OCOB, is an annual community-wide reading project coordinated by the UICHR. The project invites campus and community members to read the same human rights-related text and participate in activities like this book club!

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#The One Community#Ocob#Uichr#Hawk Shop#Prairie Lights
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy