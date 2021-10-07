One Community, One Book Virtual Book Club: Part 1

Dr. Reuben Miller is the author of "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration," this year's One Community, One Book selection. The One Community, One Book program, also known as OCOB, is an annual community-wide reading project coordinated by the UICHR. The project invites campus and community members to read the same human rights-related text and participate in activities like this book club!