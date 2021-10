EA Sports added the second Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today while the game is still in early access. Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO