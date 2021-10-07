Making of ORION: Sweating the Small Stuff
Dr. Ranganath Nuggehalli will discuss UPS’s “On Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation” (ORION) system, which creates routes that maintain the desired level of consistency from day to day. To bring this transformational system from concept to reality, UPS instituted extensive change management practices to ensure that both users and executives would accept the system. Costing more than $295 million to build and deploy, ORION is estimated to save UPS more than $400 million annually. ORION is also contributing to the sustainability efforts of UPS by reducing its CO2 emissions by 100,000 tons annually.events.uiowa.edu
