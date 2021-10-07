Making of ORION: Sweating the Small Stuff

We now know, to within a tenth of a percent, how long a neutron can survive outside the atomic nucleus before decaying into a proton. This is the most precise measurement yet of the lifespan of these fundamental particles, representing a more than two-fold improvement over previous measurements. This has implications for our understanding of how the first matter in the Universe was created from a soup of protons and neutrons in the minutes after the Big Bang. "The process by which a neutron 'decays' into a proton – with an emission of a light electron and an almost massless neutrino –...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO