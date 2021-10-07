CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Making of ORION: Sweating the Small Stuff

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Dr. Ranganath Nuggehalli will discuss UPS’s “On Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation” (ORION) system, which creates routes that maintain the desired level of consistency from day to day. To bring this transformational system from concept to reality, UPS instituted extensive change management practices to ensure that both users and executives would accept the system. Costing more than $295 million to build and deploy, ORION is estimated to save UPS more than $400 million annually. ORION is also contributing to the sustainability efforts of UPS by reducing its CO2 emissions by 100,000 tons annually.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Small Pieces Make the Big Picture

From the urban center of Indianapolis to the new mown hay in Henry County, Indiana is diverse in both geography and demographics. Developing a network of services and support that meets the needs of all citizens where they are at can feel a bit like putting the pieces of a complex puzzle together while blindfolded.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists

In the short time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, it’s already made history. At the moment, Mars and the Earth are on opposite sides of the sun, and the two planets cannot communicate with each other. After working nonstop for the past 216 Martian days, the science […] The post Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orion#Sweating#Ups
uiowa.edu

REDCap Training

This training will cover REDCap surveys and logic. From enabling surveys to automatic survey invitations, we'll demonstrate the full survey functionality in REDCap. In addition, we'll cover hiding/showing fields with branching logic, calculating the difference between 2 dates with a calculated field, and other logical functions available in REDCap. After this training, you will have the ability to create and send surveys in a variety of ways as well as creating more complex projects using logic.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ScienceAlert

Physicists Capture The Most Precise Measurement Yet of a Neutron's Lifespan

We now know, to within a tenth of a percent, how long a neutron can survive outside the atomic nucleus before decaying into a proton. This is the most precise measurement yet of the lifespan of these fundamental particles, representing a more than two-fold improvement over previous measurements. This has implications for our understanding of how the first matter in the Universe was created from a soup of protons and neutrons in the minutes after the Big Bang. "The process by which a neutron 'decays' into a proton – with an emission of a light electron and an almost massless neutrino –...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
uiowa.edu

TriNetX Training

This training will provide an in depth look at TriNetX and show you how to use the tool. We will go through building a study, searching for a specific population, and finally what information you gather from the specific cohort. We will also discuss next steps on getting data extracted for research.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
dailynewsen.com

A rare planet circuntriple on the head of Orion

A new study confirms that the Triple GW ORI stellar system can contain a planet that orbits around its three soles. It would be one of the strangest planets of those known in the universe. We travel today to Orion. Not only is it one of the brightest and famous...
ASTRONOMY
uiowa.edu

Kickoff with Breakfast - Decarb 2040 - Coffee, Bagels & Fruit - Positioning Iowa as an energy exporter in the coming age of deep decarbonization

Come and chat with us about a one-year community building and research effort centered on clean energy. Light breakfast provided. We are an interdisciplinary faculty team from Tippie College of Business, Planning & Public Affairs, Geographical and Sustainable Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sociology, and Engineering. We are seeking convergent new research projects to advance clean energy and energy independence in the Midwestern US. Internal UI funding available for you.
IOWA STATE
uiowa.edu

Building a Better Tox Test: Reproducibility and Sampling Error in Toxicology

Building a Better Tox Test: Reproducibility and Sampling Error in Toxicology. Lyle Burgoon, PhD, Director, Center for Existential Threat Analysis and Leader, Bioinformatics and Computational Toxicology, Michigan State University. Most current computational toxicology predictive models require toxicology data from laboratory experiments. Although not always apparent, the predictions from these computational...
SCIENCE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Work on Artemis I Orion nears completion, other Orions make progress

The Artemis I Orion spacecraft is currently undergoing final checkouts before the critical milestone of transportation to the Vehicle Assembly Building for final stacking, integration, and checkout ahead of launch. Meanwhile, the Orion crew modules for the Artemis II, III, and IV missions are also continuing assembly in their processing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Scientific American

Night Flights Are No Sweat for Tropical Bees

New research uses night vision to see how nocturnal bees navigate the dark. Karen Hopkin: This is Scientific American’s 60 -Second Science. I’m Karen Hopkin. Hopkin: They say it’s darkest before the dawn. And that’s just the way that sweat bees like it. These tropical insects, which live on an...
ANIMALS
Inverse

Watch: Something strange is happening to Jupiter’s Red Spot

For more than 150 years, when humans have looked at Jupiter, they’ve seen a raging vortex larger than the Earth itself swirling with layers of wind and gas. The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure storm that has been brewing on Jupiter for hundreds of years, and a team of scientists recently discovered that not only does the storm live on, but its winds are also actually picking up speed.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy