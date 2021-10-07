Falls City Daily Weather Forecast
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
