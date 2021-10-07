KPMG Digital Lighthouse Information Session
Digital Lighthouse is KPMG's Center of Excellence for Advanced Analytics. With the agility of a tech startup and the backing of a leading global consulting firm, Digital Lighthouse uses cutting edge technology, creativity, and innovation to provide break-through answers for our clients’ most pressing problems. We invite you to learn more! Please join us for a virtual info session where you will meet our professionals, learn about our roles, have the opportunity to ask questions, and network with our team!events.uiowa.edu
Comments / 0