KPMG Digital Lighthouse Information Session

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Digital Lighthouse is KPMG's Center of Excellence for Advanced Analytics. With the agility of a tech startup and the backing of a leading global consulting firm, Digital Lighthouse uses cutting edge technology, creativity, and innovation to provide break-through answers for our clients’ most pressing problems. We invite you to learn more! Please join us for a virtual info session where you will meet our professionals, learn about our roles, have the opportunity to ask questions, and network with our team!

events.uiowa.edu

uiowa.edu

Recruiting Information Session for Summer 2022

Attend this Iowa virtual event to learn about Slate Asset Management and its recruiting program. Hear about the work, culture, locations, and more from Slate's employees. Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment company focused on real estate with $10B of assets under management across the US, Canada and Europe. Our platform spans public and private investments and a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling transactions.
ECONOMY
uiowa.edu

Omnicell Virtual Career Information Session

Join us at this mini-event to learn about roles across the U.S. on the Professional Services team, career advancement, and benefits. We're a growing healthcare technology company with 30 years of experience making products that help healthcare workers provide better care for patients. Your work with us can have a positive impact for people like your friends and family with a global reach.
TRAVEL
Silicon Republic

KPMG to create 350 tech jobs as it expands digital practice in Dublin

The company is investing in a new tech and innovation hub in Dublin’s IFSC. Professional services firm KPMG plans to create 350 tech jobs in Ireland over the next year as it expands its digital technology practice. The company will be hiring for a mix of STEM graduates and experienced...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Erosion of digital trust: Consumers want more personal information protection

Consumers think banks, retailers and mobile operators need to do more to protect them and their personal information from fraudsters, according to Callsign. Trust in these organizations is eroding fast because consumers say they are overwhelmed by scam messages from fraudsters spoofing brand names daily. The problem has become so...
TECHNOLOGY
Reporter Newspapers

Cisco to open new office at Coda in Midtown

Global tech conglomerate Cisco announced Wednesday that it will invest $41 million to open a “talent and collaboration center” in the Coda building at Technology Square in Midtown. The Fortune 100 company also announced it would create up to 700 jobs in the expansion. The company currently employs more than 1,000 Georgians across the state. […] The post Cisco to open new office at Coda in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
CISCO, GA
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares moved upwards by 24.44% to $5.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 590.9K shares is 2893.43% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
BlogHer

Expanding the Definition of Accessibility

It’s about more than accessible parking spaces and visible disabilities. Around 15% of the world’s population, or more than 1 billion people, live with some form of visible or invisible disability — about 80% are in working age. Yet according to data from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, only 45 countries have anti-discrimination and other disability-centric laws. In the UK, 75 percent of the companies in the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index on the London Stock Exchange do not meet basic levels of web accessibility. In India, only about 100,000 people out of the 70 million...
TRAFFIC
CBS Atlanta

Gov. Kemp: Cisco To Open ‘Talent And Collaboration Center’ In Atlanta, Create 700 Jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: At a gathering with state and local officials and members of Cisco’s executive leadership, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American multinational technology conglomerate and Fortune 100 company Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project. “Cisco is a top member of our state’s business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment...
ATLANTA, GA
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy

In 2019, more than two billion people had an internet connection — more than 60 billion Google searches per month and 156 million emails were sent per minute. These statistics hint at the intensity and penetration of the internet in our daily interactions. And over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in our collective dependence on digital technologies for our professional, social and recreational needs. One of the outcomes of this increased dependence is the subjection of our everyday work and personal lives to increased surveillance. ...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

BigCommerce, CMA CGM Partner to Power E-Commerce Solutions

The partnership will equip merchants with a new online sales channel that is fully integrated with critical information systems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Zalando and Fjällräven’s Transparency Platform Raises $6 Million

Traceability technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industry’s efforts to manage and monitor supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Microcredentials: what are they, and will they really revolutionise education and improve job prospects?

In June 2020, then education minister Dan Tehan together with employment minister Michaelia Cash, announced A$4.3 million for a microcredential “marketplace”. This would, they said, provide a nationally consistent platform to compare course outcomes, duration, mode of delivery and credit value. The announcement came when universities were losing money from COVID border closures that locked out international students. It showed the importance the federal government placed on funding microcredentials over offering other forms of financial assistance to the higher education sector, such as ensuring staff were eligible for JobSeeker. When announcing the marketplace, Tehan said: Microcredentials address the most common barriers cited by...
EDUCATION

