Daily Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0