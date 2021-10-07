Daily Weather Forecast For Deer River

DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.