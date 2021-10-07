Daily Weather Forecast For Marlette

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



