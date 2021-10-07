CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Film Club Double Feature! GUNBUSTER (1988) & VOICES OF A DISTANT STAR (2002)

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s very special Double Feature, we have two early works by two major anime auteurs. First up is Voices of a Distant Star, the debut short film of Makoto Shinkai, who would go on to direct globally acclaimed hits like Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019). For this short, he worked almost entirely alone, crafting a visually striking and narratively poignant story of two high school sweethearts separated by a cosmic expanse of space and time, communicating via cell phone as one’s adventures in distant space cause them to age at completely different rates. Hideaki Anno’s 1988 OVA classic Gunbuster: Aim for the Top! explores similar ideas of cosmic time dilation, but approaches the idea with an entirely different voice, tone, and style, one wholly characteristic of the unpredictable auteur who would go on to create Neon Genesis Evangelion. Presented here in its 2006 theatrical edit, Gunbuster is a singular and invigorating blend of classic ‘super robot’ mecha anime, shojo (girl-oriented) manga, and, believe it or not, the American 80s megahit Top Gun. These essential debut works from two of contemporary anime’s most important voices are must-see revelations, and with limited availability in the United States, this double feature is a can’t-miss event.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Film Club: THE TRANSFORMERS - THE MOVIE (1986)

We’re kicking off Film Club 2021's second unit – Robo-Camp! – with the finest hour of a franchise that, at its best, knows all about the delightful camp value of sentient mega-robots: 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie! Vastly funnier and lighter on its feet than the drab, convoluted Michael Bay films of the 2000s – but also more narratively focused and aesthetically satisfying –Transformers: The Movie was a major flop upon release, but over time grew a well-earned reputation as a supremely entertaining cult classic. Featuring a killer 80s soundtrack by Vince DiCola and musicians ranging from Stan Bush to “Weird Al” Yankovic, nonstop (and sometimes surprisingly traumatizing action), and the final performance by the great Orson Welles – who died only days after recording his lines as Unicron – this is the real Transformers to know and to love, and we’re presenting it in a brand new 4K restoration that shows off some of the best animation of the 1980’s in all its colorful, eye-popping glory.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lamb’: How the Nordic Folk Horror Film Pulled Off Its Outlandish Special Effects Twist

[Editor’s note: This interview contains major spoilers for the film “Lamb.”] The latest entry in A24’s evolving canon of European folk horror is “Lamb,” the feature directorial debut of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. In the vein of “The Witch” and a more dour “Midsommar,” Jóhannsson brings a moody sensibility to this disturbing fairy tale about a pair of shepherds, Maria and Ingvar (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who make a startling discovery in their barn one day: a half-human, half-lamb hybrid child. The film is a visual effects feat as the baby is performed partly by actual children, with the VFX-engineered...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makoto Shinkai
Person
Hideaki Anno
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser on Making the Expansive Film ‘Feel Intimate to the Characters’ (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, and has already become part of the awards conversation for its sumptuous visuals. The action follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, whose family inherits the planet Arrakis, an unforgiving desert world that also contains the only source of “spice,” the most valuable material in the universe. Cinematographer Greig Fraser (“The Mandalorian”) was guided by Villeneuve’s passion when it came to framing the film. “He’s been wanting to make this since he was a kid,” Fraser says from London. While the grandeur of the movie wows audiences, Fraser says...
MOVIES
Tell-Tale TV

American Horror Story: Double Feature Review: Inside (Season 10 Episode 8)

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 8, “Inside,” reveals more of the backstory on the aliens of Death Valley. “Inside” does remarkably well explaining vital information, unlike Season 10 Episode 7, “Take Me to Your Leader.” The 1950-1960s storyline continues to blow the present timeline out of the water. The backstory is where the promise is and where Death Valley is excelling so far.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ARRAY, Google Award $500K Feature Film Grant to Alika Maikau (Exclusive)

ARRAY and Google have found the first recipient of their $500,000 Feature Film Grant in Hawaiian filmmaker Alika Maikau. The award, fittingly (and coincidentally) announced on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, will include mentorship from the advisory committee that selected Maikau, including producer Gabrielle Glore, Visual Communications executive director Francis Cullado, IllumiNative founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk, Film Independent senior director of education and international initiatives María Raquel Bozzi and Mumbai Academy of Moving Image artistic director Smriti Kiran. Google will provide the $500,000 for Maikau’s production, which will be sourced by ARRAY Crew, the database of below-the-line professionals from historically...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voices Of A Distant Star#Movies#Robot#American
wcbe.org

Double Take (A Cinema Classics Production) James Wan

John and Johnny extend their Cinema Classics' discussion about Saw director James Wan. Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
horrornews.net

Film Review: Vodi (short film) (2021)

A cartoonist returns to his family home to seek his fortune in Hollywood, where he’s plagued by strange visions and revelations of his family’s bizarre history with a forgotten cartoon character that could be his ticket to success. REVIEW:. Vodi is a 2020 short film directed by Nath Milburn (written...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Backer Among Producers Of Justin Chon’s Under-The-Radar Music Drama ‘Jamojaya’ Starring Rapper Rich Brian In Movie Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Justin Chon’s (Blue Bayou) under-the-radar music drama Jamojaya, starring rapper Rich Brian. Recently wrapped in Hawaii, the film’s producing team includes Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians) and former Columbia/TriStar head Chris Lee. Chon wrote, directed, and produced the English-language feature, which sees rising Indonesian rapper Brian make his acting debut. Chon, whose Blue Bayou recently debuted at Cannes, has previously said the project is a “break-up story” of a father and son. The film charts the fallout after the son, whose career as a rapper is about to take off, hires a U.S manager and label to...
MOVIES
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
MOVIES
Variety

Tallinn Black Nights Competition Films ‘The Cloud & the Man,’ ‘The Red Tree’ Get Sales Representation – Global Bulletin

SALES U.S. sales agent Outsider Pictures has boarded Abhinandan Banerjee‘s Indian film “The Cloud & the Man” (Manikbabur Megh), while European sales agent The Open Reel is on board Joan Gómez Endara‘s Colombia/Panama project “The Red Tree.” Both films are in the first features competition at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where they will have their world premieres. “The Red Tree” is a road movie that tells a story about three people at very different stages of life. It is produced by Sonia Barrera, Joan Gómez Endara and Viviana Gómez for Big-Sur Película. The cast includes Carlos Vergara, Shaday Velasquez...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy