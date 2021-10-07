Daily Weather Forecast For Russell

RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



