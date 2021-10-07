Daily Weather Forecast For Russell
RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
