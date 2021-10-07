CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhibit - From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall 2021 Main Library Gallery exhibition, From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200, is dedicated to the life and work of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881). Curated by Dr. Anna Barker, University of Iowa professor of Russian literature, the exhibition covers the entirety of Dostoevsky’s prolific literary career. His youth, his years of exile in Siberia, a period of gambling addiction, and his philosophical and theological teachings are explored in the context of Russian historical events and many of his most famous novels, from Poor Folk to The Brothers Karamazov.

uiowa.edu

Curator Guided Tour with Dr. Anna Barker

Join Dr. Anna Barker, curator of From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200, for a special guided tour of the exhibition. She will be available for Q&A following the tour. All are welcome!. About the exhibit: From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at...
WorldCanvass - Dostoevsky: From Revolutionary Outcast to Man of God

The October 12 WorldCanvass will explore the life, writings, and legacy of a giant in world literature, Fyodor Dostoevsky. Two hundred years after his birth and 140 years after his death, Dostoevsky’s novels, short stories, and essays continue to captivate readers, scholars, and artists around the world. Why? Why does Dostoevsky’s writing, with so much of it reflective of a very particular historical moment in Russian history—far from our own time—still speak to us? WorldCanvass guests will try to answer those questions on October 12, from 5:30-7 p.m., when the topic is “Dostoevsky: From Revolutionary Outcast to Man of God.” The event will be held in the UI Main Library Gallery and members of the public are welcome to attend in person or join the event on Zoom or Facebook Live.
uiowa.edu

International Writing Program (IWP) Friday Reading Series

Voices from around the world fill historic Shambaugh House, UI International Writing Program (IWP) HQ. Join us online Friday, Oct. 8, for readings by current IWP Fall 2021 Writers-in-Residence Sarah BLAU (fiction writer, playwright; Israel), Gabriele LABANAUSKAITE (poetry, drama, fiction; Lithuania), and Edwige DRO (translator, activist, writer; Côte d’Ivoire). This...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Our Lady of 121st Street

October 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. In this riotously funny, startlingly spiritual play, a group of former students reunite in their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects to their beloved and feared teacher, Sister Rose. Together for the first time in decades, past passions and grievances are reignited and old wounds reopened. With his trademark jargon and irreverent wit, Stephen Adly Guirgis takes us on a rough and tumble ride, where the sacred and profane collide. Speaking to the universal themes of loss, regret, and recovery, Our Lady of 121st Street is the quintessential play to welcome audiences back to the live experience of theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
uiowa.edu

Planting Hope: The Anne Frank Tree Arrives in Iowa

Planting Hope: The Anne Frank Tree Arrives in Iowa. On February 23, 1944, a 15-year-old girl gazed from an attic window at the topmost branches of a tree. The tree had become a sort of friend to her, a reminder of life beyond the small space to which she was confined and one of the few things she could see from the only window that was not blacked out. In her diary that day, she wrote, “I look up at the blue sky and the bare chestnut tree, on whose branches little raindrops shine, appearing like silver, and at the seagulls and other birds as they glide on the wind. As long as this exists…and I may live to see it, this sunshine, these cloudless skies, while this lasts, I cannot be unhappy.”
IOWA STATE
uiowa.edu

Dance Gala 2021 Livestream

Dance Gala celebrates 40 years of captivating audiences with groundbreaking choreography created by University of Iowa Department of Dance faculty and prominent guest artists from around the world. As part of this year's livestream, the dance faculty will premiere four exciting works, expressions of our resilience, commitment to, and enthusiasm for this art form. Dance Gala 2021 promises to engage audiences of all ages and we invite you to take a leap and join us in this celebration.
THEATER & DANCE

