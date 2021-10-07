BGC: Developing Your Intercultural Insight

International Programs is pleased to announce that this academic year’s Building Our Global Community (BGC) courses are now available through Employee Self Service. BGC creates an opportunity for University of Iowa faculty and staff to learn about the experiences of international students and scholars, and methods they can use to foster skills for working with and awareness of our increasingly intercultural campus community. To earn a BGC certificate, participants must register for and attend the Introduction to Building Our Global Community core course and at least four elective courses.