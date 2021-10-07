CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

BGC: Developing Your Intercultural Insight

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Programs is pleased to announce that this academic year’s Building Our Global Community (BGC) courses are now available through Employee Self Service. BGC creates an opportunity for University of Iowa faculty and staff to learn about the experiences of international students and scholars, and methods they can use to foster skills for working with and awareness of our increasingly intercultural campus community. To earn a BGC certificate, participants must register for and attend the Introduction to Building Our Global Community core course and at least four elective courses.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Principal Accounting Virtual Visit Day

Join us as we explore Principal's Accounting Community! First-year through graduate-level current students are invited. This is a great opportunity to network with Principal Accounting representatives and ask your questions!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Data-Informed Teaching Institute

Join us for a two-day deep dive into data-informed teaching. We’ll discuss reflective teaching practices around asking questions about students’ learning behavior and identifying evidence to address these questions. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

BUILD: Green Zone: Engaging, Retaining, and Graduating Veterans and Military-Connected Students

The Building University of Iowa Leadership for Diversity initiative is an opportunity for UI faculty and staff to gain strategic knowledge and skills to contribute to a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. By completing a series of workshops, participants will earn a certificate demonstrating their commitment as leaders for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and classroom.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

María Cano Martínez Service Award Ceremony

In honor of María Cano Martínez’s commitment and legacy left at the University of Iowa, this scholarship was established to promote understanding and the study of Chicanx/Latinx issues by providing funds, annually, for a student who promotes understanding through scholarly activity or working with Chicanx/Latinx organization on campus or in the community. Join us as we honor the student at this Award Ceremony. MASKS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#International Programs#Bgc#Ui Employee Self Service#Brandon Paulson Uiowa Edu#Idi
uiowa.edu

Tollefson receives AAUW fellowship

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded a 2021-22 American Fellowship to University of Iowa student Mallory Tollefson. Tollefson, a native of Indianola, Iowa, is pursuing a Ph.D. in Computational Biophysics. American Fellowships, AAUW’s oldest and largest funding program, date back to 1888 and support women scholars who...
INDIANOLA, IA
uiowa.edu

College of Nursing Research Forum and Lunch

11:00 AM - Primary Care Management of Older Adults with Multiple Chronic Conditions: the Northwestern University Pepper Center Research Agenda (Michael S. Wolf) 12:00 PM - Pain and Substance Use Disorder: From Prevention to Treatment (Barbara St. Marie) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events....
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Cultural Sit Down

Come hang out with APACC this Friday night at 7 PM in the CDE for our Cultural Sit Down event! We are collaborating with aKDPhi to talk about culture and why it’s important. Masks are strongly encouraged. We will be providing snacks as we have a small discussion, so bring your friends and build community with us! Can’t wait to see y’all there!!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
readwrite.com

How to Advance Your Career as a Software Developer

Software development is a high-demand field with lots of future advancement potential – but that doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to be a success just because you’ve entered this industry. In fact, many software engineers and programmers end up stagnating after just a few years because they aren’t sure how to advance their careers.
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

INI Seminar: Catherine Jensen Peña, PhD

“Early life stress primes sensitivity to future stress: from epigenetics to engrams”. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

College of Public Health Distinguished Faculty Lecture

"Bridging Nations, Overcoming Barriers: Elevating Indigenous Knowledge in the Public Health Landscape" Presented by Anne Helene Skinstad, PhD, director, Native Center for Behavioral Health, and clinical professor, Department of Community and Behavioral Health. Please register for the webinar in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information...
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

Ted Abel to present UI’s 38th Presidential Lecture

Ted Abel, professor and chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Pharmacology in the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine and director of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute at the UI, will deliver Iowa’s 38th Presidential Lecture on Nov. 7 in the Iowa Memorial Union.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Neurogenetics Symposium

Join the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Department of Neurology for our 9th annual Neurogenetics Symposium! The symposium will be held on Friday, October 8th from 8AM to 1PM, and will be a hybrid event featuring both virtual and in-person speakers. Register online to receive a Zoom link to the virtual components.
ZOOM
Natchitoches Times

Nursing student awarded BGC Focus on the Future Scholarship

NATCHITOCHES – Jacob Norris of Monterey was named recipient of a $1,000 Focus on the Future Scholarship presented by Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), an award created last year in partnership with more than 40 colleges and universities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, including Northwestern State University. The Focus on the Future program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
uiowa.edu

Operator Theory - Professor Sergii Bezuglyi

Professor Sergii Bezuglyi; University of Iowa; Department of Mathematics. Abstract: I will discuss two concepts of generalized Bratteli diagrams: discrete and measurable. A Bratteli diagram can be viewed as an infinite graded graph whose vertices are partitioned into finite levels, and edges between vertices exist only if they belong to neighboring levels.
MATHEMATICS
uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Professor Sarada Rajeev

Abstract: Helicity is the integral of the dot product of velocity and vorticity. It is famous as a conserved quantity of three dimensional hydrodynamics, shown by Moffat to be the average linking number of fluid paths. I will give an introduction to Arnoldâs formulation of ideal fluid mechanics in terms of the Lie algebra of incompressible vector fields.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Monthly IT Security Seminars

The Information Security and Policy Office (ISPO) host monthly seminars on security-related topics of interest. Seminars are held the second Wednesday of each month, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and are open to members of the University and neighbor partnering communities to attend, and keep informed on a variety of Information Security topics of interest.
COMPUTERS
uiowa.edu

Accessing Healthcare Services: Roma People from Vulnerable Communities

Join us on Monday, October 11th for this year’s Global Health Case Competition Mystery Speaker: Alexandrina Kiss! Ms. Kiss is the Executive Director of the People’s Development Foundation in Romania. Her organization focuses on the implementation of several social-educational- health projects focusing on one particular marginalized Roma community known as the Pata Rat settlement. She will speak about barriers to health and healthcare access for the Roma people of Romania and the realities of marginalized and vulnerable populations in Eastern Europe.
WORLD
The 74

New KIPP Scholarship Will Help College Grads At Risk of Being ‘Underemployed’

The KIPP charter school network’s announcement of another scholarship program designed to launch their alumni into successful careers — and avoid the underemployment problems of years past — represents the latest mile marker along a steep learning curve. The nation’s largest group of K-12 charter schools said last week that the Ruth and Norman Rales […]
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy