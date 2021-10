The Orange Coast College Transfer Opportunity Program (TOP) will host an open house via Zoom on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission for all students. The first half of the open house will include workshops and information sessions on transferring to four-year schools and financing higher education. In the afternoon, representatives from UC Berkeley and Cal State Fullerton will give presentations on transferring to UC and CSU schools, and Transfer Counselor Eileen Tom will discuss transferring to private schools and out-of-state schools.

