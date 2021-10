The Oladance Wearable Stereos are a new alternative to traditional headphones and earbuds that will provide users with the ability to maximize their listening experience without compromising their hearing. The headphones work by being placed overtop of the ears to play music in a directed manner that won't inhibit hearing of surrounding sounds or create an uncomfortable seal in the ear canal. The headphones are constructed with an extra-strong memory titanium wireframe that will allow users to custom-fit the units over their ear and change the orientation whenever they want.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO